Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How our immune system helps us fight antibiotic resistance

By Rachel Wheatley, Postdoctoral Researcher in Bacterial Evolution, University of Oxford
Julio Diaz Caballero, Postdoctoral Researcher in Microbial Genomics, University of Oxford
While our immune system and antibiotics both do a great job of helping us fight life-threatening infections, the emergence of antibiotic resistance is quickly making it more difficult to cure common infections that were once easily treated. Antibiotic resistance happens when bacteria evolve and survive the treatments designed to eliminate them – and then reproduce or pass this resistance on to other bacteria.

Plenty of research is currently…


© The Conversation -


