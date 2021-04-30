Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

From tulips and scrips to bitcoin and meme stocks – how the act of speculating became a financial mania

By Gayle Rogers, Professor and chair of English, University of Pittsburgh
Share this article
Until the late 1800s, moments of widespread high-risk financial gambling weren't considered manias but the results of individual actors, who bore responsibility for the disastrous results.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Scottish independence: what's at stake in May elections
~ How to tell if your college is trans-inclusive
~ Why didn't onlookers stop Derek Chauvin? Here's what research really shows about bystanders getting involved
~ Family meals are good for the grown-ups, too, not just the kids
~ American cities have long struggled to reform their police – but isolated success stories suggest community and officer buy-in might be key
~ Sang culture: how a reluctant Russian singer became the hero of young pessimists across China
~ Medical oxygen should not be a luxury – we're trying to develop a cheaper way to produce it
~ COVID in India: how the Modi government prioritised politics over public health
~ Nuclear power: how might radioactive waste water affect the environment?
~ A pandemic election: local votes approach during tense moment for relations with Westminster
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter