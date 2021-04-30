American cities have long struggled to reform their police – but isolated success stories suggest community and officer buy-in might be key
By Thaddeus L. Johnson, Assistant Professor of Criminal Justice and Criminology, Georgia State University
Natasha N. Johnson, Clinical Instructor of Criminal Justice and Criminology, Georgia State University
Attempts to reform US police departments fail when they are unable to get community support. Perhaps it is time to take a different tack, argue two criminal justice scholars – one a former cop.
© The Conversation
- Friday, April 30, 2021