Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sang culture: how a reluctant Russian singer became the hero of young pessimists across China

By Xiaoning Lu, Reader in Chinese Culture and Literature, SOAS, University of London
Share this article
Sang celebrates self-deprecation and negative emotions, its followers catapulted the unlikely and unenthusiastic singer to the finale of a Chinese boy band show.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Scottish independence: what's at stake in May elections
~ How to tell if your college is trans-inclusive
~ Why didn't onlookers stop Derek Chauvin? Here's what research really shows about bystanders getting involved
~ Family meals are good for the grown-ups, too, not just the kids
~ From tulips and scrips to bitcoin and meme stocks – how the act of speculating became a financial mania
~ American cities have long struggled to reform their police – but isolated success stories suggest community and officer buy-in might be key
~ Medical oxygen should not be a luxury – we're trying to develop a cheaper way to produce it
~ COVID in India: how the Modi government prioritised politics over public health
~ Nuclear power: how might radioactive waste water affect the environment?
~ A pandemic election: local votes approach during tense moment for relations with Westminster
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter