Human Rights Observatory

COVID in India: how the Modi government prioritised politics over public health

By Navtej K Purewal, Professor of Political Sociology and Development Studies, SOAS University of London, SOAS, University of London
The Indian government urgently needs to postpone the forthcoming elections and suspend campaigning, especially mass gatherings, in the face of the COVID pandemic, which is fast developing into an unprecedented humanitarian disaster. This is the main message of an open letter signed by a long list of south Asian medical professionals and published in the British Medical Journal on April 28.

Mass election rallies in West Bengal and other states recently have been one of the most disturbing aspects of the Modi government’s…


© The Conversation -


