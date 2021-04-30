Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sri Lanka: Reject ‘Political Victimization’ Findings

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, center, arrives in parliament to address the ceremonial inauguration of the session in Colombo, Sri Lanka, January 3, 2020. © 2020 AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena, File (New York) – Sri Lanka’s parliament should reject a resolution to exonerate officials implicated in human rights abuses and to prosecute police and prosecutors investigating them, Human Rights Watch said today. Adopting the resolution, brought before parliament on April 9, 2021, would further undermine the independence of the judiciary and rule of law, which have…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Scottish independence: what's at stake in May elections
~ How to tell if your college is trans-inclusive
~ Why didn't onlookers stop Derek Chauvin? Here's what research really shows about bystanders getting involved
~ Family meals are good for the grown-ups, too, not just the kids
~ From tulips and scrips to bitcoin and meme stocks – how the act of speculating became a financial mania
~ American cities have long struggled to reform their police – but isolated success stories suggest community and officer buy-in might be key
~ Sang culture: how a reluctant Russian singer became the hero of young pessimists across China
~ Medical oxygen should not be a luxury – we're trying to develop a cheaper way to produce it
~ COVID in India: how the Modi government prioritised politics over public health
~ Nuclear power: how might radioactive waste water affect the environment?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter