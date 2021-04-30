Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Questioning Indonesia's recent ministry merger: how do other countries manage their national education and research agencies?

By Ayu Anastasya Rachman, PhD Student in International Relations and Higher Education Diplomacy, Universitas Padjadjaran
Share this article
Mergers and splits involving education and research ministries, like the recent one in Indonesia, have huge consequences. How do other countries govern their national education and science policies?


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ RSF urges Madagascar to let journalists cover Covid-19 freely
~ Why insurgent groups in northern Nigeria continue to kidnap school children
~ The trucking industry has begun to turn electric — but passenger vehicles will take a little longer
~ 'I believe in romance': remembering Valerie Parv, the Australian author who sold 34 million books
~ VIDEO: Michelle Grattan on the COVID situation in India, Mike Pezzullo and the upcoming budget
~ Could the COVID vaccines affect your period? We don't know yet — but there's no cause for concern
~ Politicisation of Indonesia's state research body shatters technocrat dream – time for scholars to stop being naive and anti-politics
~ Cambodia: Authorities must avert COVID-19 humanitarian crisis
~ How small-scale seafood supply chains adapt to COVID-19 disruptions
~ Joe Biden and Catholic Church at loggerheads
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter