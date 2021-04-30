Tolerance.ca
Could the COVID vaccines affect your period? We don't know yet — but there's no cause for concern

By Michelle Wise, Senior Lecturer, Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, University of Auckland
Over recent weeks, news reports have indicated some women are experiencing irregularities in their menstrual cycles after receiving a COVID vaccine.

This has included periods arriving early and being heavier than usual, or being absent or late, among other changes.

At this stage, there’s no research evidence to support these anecdotal reports. But it is plausible there might be a link, and it’s worth researching further.


