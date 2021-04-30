Tolerance.ca
Politicisation of Indonesia's state research body shatters technocrat dream – time for scholars to stop being naive and anti-politics

By Abdil Mughis Mudhoffir, Assistant Professor at the Department of Sociology, State University of Jakarta and Honorary Research Fellow at the Asia Institute, University of Melbourne, The University of Melbourne
The institutional design of BRIN allows for political intervention, showing how the Indonesian government is unwilling to prioritise research and technology.


© The Conversation -


