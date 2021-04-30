Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Proposed new curriculum acknowledges First Nations' view of British 'invasion' and a multicultural Australia

By Stewart Riddle, Associate Professor, University of Southern Queensland
Share this article
Australia's curriculum is being reviewed for the first time since 2014. The proposed changes include positive additions to acknowledge our many cultures. But there are some reductive changes, too.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ How small-scale seafood supply chains adapt to COVID-19 disruptions
~ Joe Biden and Catholic Church at loggerheads
~ Taking control of the levers of Chinese online commerce
~ The fight against criminal computer attacks
~ The Pacific went a year without COVID. Now, it's all under threat
~ Curious Kids: why do we have eyebrows?
~ ‘No one ever forgets living through a mouse plague’: the dystopia facing Australian rural communities, explained by an expert
~ Germany’s Top Court Finds Country’s Climate Law Violates Rights
~ Canada has 20 per cent of the world’s freshwater reserves — this is how to protect it
~ Not two different worlds: QAnon and the offline dangers of online speech
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter