Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How small-scale seafood supply chains adapt to COVID-19 disruptions

By Sahir Advani, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability, University of British Columbia
Hannah Bassett, PhD Student, School of Aquatic and Fishery Science, University of Washington
Jacqueline Lau, Research Fellow, ARC Centre of Excellence for Coral Reef Studies, James Cook University
Sharon K Suri, PhD Researcher, University of Amsterdam
Share this article
In February 2020, Rio (not his real name), a crab and sea snail processor in Langkat regency on the Indonesian island of Sumatra, found his business drying up. Normally at this time of year his business would have been booming from seafood exports to China and Hong Kong for the Lunar New Year festival.

Like many others in small-scale seafood supply chains across the world, Rio was feeling the impacts of COVID-19.

In the early months of the pandemic, community lockdowns…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Joe Biden and Catholic Church at loggerheads
~ Taking control of the levers of Chinese online commerce
~ The fight against criminal computer attacks
~ Proposed new curriculum acknowledges First Nations' view of British 'invasion' and a multicultural Australia
~ The Pacific went a year without COVID. Now, it's all under threat
~ Curious Kids: why do we have eyebrows?
~ ‘No one ever forgets living through a mouse plague’: the dystopia facing Australian rural communities, explained by an expert
~ Germany’s Top Court Finds Country’s Climate Law Violates Rights
~ Canada has 20 per cent of the world’s freshwater reserves — this is how to protect it
~ Not two different worlds: QAnon and the offline dangers of online speech
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter