How small-scale seafood supply chains adapt to COVID-19 disruptions
By Sahir Advani, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability, University of British Columbia
Hannah Bassett, PhD Student, School of Aquatic and Fishery Science, University of Washington
Jacqueline Lau, Research Fellow, ARC Centre of Excellence for Coral Reef Studies, James Cook University
Sharon K Suri, PhD Researcher, University of Amsterdam
In February 2020, Rio (not his real name), a crab and sea snail processor in Langkat regency on the Indonesian island of Sumatra, found his business drying up. Normally at this time of year his business would have been booming from seafood exports to China and Hong Kong for the Lunar New Year festival.
Like many others in small-scale seafood supply chains across the world, Rio was feeling the impacts of COVID-19.
In the early months of the pandemic, community lockdowns…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Friday, April 30, 2021