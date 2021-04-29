Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Canada has 20 per cent of the world’s freshwater reserves — this is how to protect it

By Alexandre Lillo, Postdoctoral Fellow, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
Eric Champagne, Professeur agrégé, École d'études politique, Directeur, Centre d'études en gouvernance / Associate professor, School of Political Studies, Director, Centre on Governance, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
Lauren Touchant, Postdoctoral fellow, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
Marie-France Fortin, Assistant professor, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
Thomas Burelli, Professeur en droit, Section de droit civil, Université d’Ottawa (Canada), membre du Conseil scientifique de la Fondation France Libertés, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
Share this article
Canada has 20 per cent of the world's freshwater reserves and nine per cent of the world's renewable freshwater resources. However, there is an urgent need for better freshwater governance in Canada.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Not two different worlds: QAnon and the offline dangers of online speech
~ Vital Signs: 3 economic facts point to a big-spending federal budget
~ Feral desert donkeys are digging wells, giving water to parched wildlife
~ Starting behind: more than half of young Australian kids living in adversity don't have the skills they need to learn to read
~ Friday essay: my belly is angry, my throat is in love — how body parts express emotions in Indigenous languages
~ We mapped the 'super-highways' the First Australians used to cross the ancient land
~ The First Australians grew to a population of millions, much more than previous estimates
~ Australia would be wise not to pound 'war drums' over Taiwan with so much at stake
~ Will the end of the COVID-19 pandemic usher in a second Roaring ’20s?
~ Gay wage gap: it's linked to discrimination – and is bad for economic growth
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter