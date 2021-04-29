Feral desert donkeys are digging wells, giving water to parched wildlife
By Erick Lundgren, PhD Student, Centre for Compassionate Conservation, University of Technology Sydney
Arian Wallach, Lecturer, Centre for Compassionate Conservation, University of Technology Sydney
Daniel Ramp, Associate Professor and Director, Centre for Compassionate Conservation, University of Technology Sydney
In the heart of the world’s deserts – some of the most expansive wild places left on Earth – roam herds of feral donkeys and horses. These are the descendants of a once-essential but now-obsolete labour force.
These wild animals are generally considered a threat to the natural environment, and have been the target of mass eradication and lethal control programs in Australia. However, as we show in a new research paper…
