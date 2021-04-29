Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Feral desert donkeys are digging wells, giving water to parched wildlife

By Erick Lundgren, PhD Student, Centre for Compassionate Conservation, University of Technology Sydney
Arian Wallach, Lecturer, Centre for Compassionate Conservation, University of Technology Sydney
Daniel Ramp, Associate Professor and Director, Centre for Compassionate Conservation, University of Technology Sydney
In the heart of the world’s deserts – some of the most expansive wild places left on Earth – roam herds of feral donkeys and horses. These are the descendants of a once-essential but now-obsolete labour force.

These wild animals are generally considered a threat to the natural environment, and have been the target of mass eradication and lethal control programs in Australia. However, as we show in a new research paper…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


