Starting behind: more than half of young Australian kids living in adversity don't have the skills they need to learn to read
By Sharon Goldfeld, Director, Center for Community Child Health Royal Children's Hospital; Professor, Department of Paediatrics, University of Melbourne; Theme Director Population Health, Murdoch Children's Research Institute
Hannah Bryson, Postdoctoral Researcher, Murdoch Children's Research Institute
Jodie Smith, Research Fellow, La Trobe University
By the age of five, most children can name at least ten letters. In our study, 58.6% of children living with disadvantage could not name the expected number of alphabet letters.
- Thursday, April 29, 2021