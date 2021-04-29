Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Friday essay: my belly is angry, my throat is in love — how body parts express emotions in Indigenous languages

By Maïa Ponsonnet, Senior lecturer, The University of Western Australia
Share this article
Australian Indigenous languages use a fascinating array of expressions drawing on body parts to describe emotions. Here is a guide to some of the most intriguing ones.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Canada has 20 per cent of the world’s freshwater reserves — this is how to protect it
~ Not two different worlds: QAnon and the offline dangers of online speech
~ Vital Signs: 3 economic facts point to a big-spending federal budget
~ Feral desert donkeys are digging wells, giving water to parched wildlife
~ Starting behind: more than half of young Australian kids living in adversity don't have the skills they need to learn to read
~ We mapped the 'super-highways' the First Australians used to cross the ancient land
~ The First Australians grew to a population of millions, much more than previous estimates
~ Australia would be wise not to pound 'war drums' over Taiwan with so much at stake
~ Will the end of the COVID-19 pandemic usher in a second Roaring ’20s?
~ Gay wage gap: it's linked to discrimination – and is bad for economic growth
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter