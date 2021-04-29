Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Australia would be wise not to pound 'war drums' over Taiwan with so much at stake

By Tony Walker, Vice-chancellor's fellow, La Trobe University
The likelihood of open conflict is low, given the risks to China and the US. With the Biden administration treading carefully over Taiwan, why is there so much loose talk of war in Canberra?


© The Conversation -


