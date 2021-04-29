Tolerance.ca
Gay wage gap: it's linked to discrimination – and is bad for economic growth

By Pawel Adrjan, Research Fellow in Economics, Regent's Park College, University of Oxford
The wage gaps that exist between men and women and between white and black people have received a lot of attention in recent years. But there’s another wage gap that tends to be overlooked – between heterosexuals and LGBT+ people.

Interestingly, it works in two different directions: most studies show a wage penalty for gay men but a wage premium for lesbian women compared with their heterosexual counterparts. One analysis of 32 studies from several countries found that on average, gay men earned…


