Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Post Office scandal reveals a hidden world of outsourced IT the government trusts but does not understand

By Helen Margetts, Professor of Society and the Internet and Director, Oxford Internet Institute, University of Oxford, University of Oxford
Share this article
The convictions of 39 Post Office workers were quashed on April 23 after the UK’s court of appeal heard that the crimes for which they’d been accused were in fact caused by the organisation’s Horizon IT system.

The system, supplied by Japanese IT services provider Fujitsu, had erroneously registered cash shortfalls in Post Office branches, leading to hundreds of convictions of theft, fraud and false accounting between…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Gay wage gap: it's linked to discrimination – and is bad for economic growth
~ To demonstrate their commitment, teleworkers are making themselves more available than ever
~ COVID vaccine weekly: India's crisis deepens, but vaccine sharing is yet to materialise
~ 82% of Americans want paid maternity leave – making it as popular as chocolate
~ Tweeting to remember: Twitter account commemorates Japan's 1945 Battle of Okinawa
~ As India grapples with COVID-19, Pakistan extends support, prayers
~ India COVID crisis: four reasons it will derail the world economy
~ What the United States can learn from Canada’s cannabis clarity
~ LGBT+ wage gap: how it's linked to discrimination – and weakens economic growth
~ Gender equality: Why the UK's shared parental leave scheme needs a rethink
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter