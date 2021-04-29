Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

82% of Americans want paid maternity leave – making it as popular as chocolate

By Chris Knoester, Associate Professor of Sociology, The Ohio State University
Richard J. Petts, Professor of Sociology, Ball State University
Polls have consistently found robust support for this benefit, with a growing share of the public approving of paid time off for dads.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


