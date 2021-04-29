Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

As India grapples with COVID-19, Pakistan extends support, prayers

By R Umaima Ahmed
Share this article
India's dire COVID-19 situation drew solidarity and support from Pakistan, its neighbour and longtime arch foe, as nations come closer together by the pandemic.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


More
~ Gay wage gap: it's linked to discrimination – and is bad for economic growth
~ To demonstrate their commitment, teleworkers are making themselves more available than ever
~ Post Office scandal reveals a hidden world of outsourced IT the government trusts but does not understand
~ COVID vaccine weekly: India's crisis deepens, but vaccine sharing is yet to materialise
~ 82% of Americans want paid maternity leave – making it as popular as chocolate
~ Tweeting to remember: Twitter account commemorates Japan's 1945 Battle of Okinawa
~ India COVID crisis: four reasons it will derail the world economy
~ What the United States can learn from Canada’s cannabis clarity
~ LGBT+ wage gap: how it's linked to discrimination – and weakens economic growth
~ Gender equality: Why the UK's shared parental leave scheme needs a rethink
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter