What the United States can learn from Canada’s cannabis clarity
By Michael J. Armstrong, Associate professor of operations research, Goodman School of Business, Brock University
Paul Seaborn, Assistant Professor, Department of Management, Daniels College of Business, University of Virginia
U.S. Congress might not pursue full cannabis legalization this year. But it should still provide Americans with some of Canada's legal clarity.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, April 29, 2021