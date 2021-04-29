Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

LGBT+ wage gap: how it's linked to discrimination – and weakens economic growth

By Pawel Adrjan, Research Fellow in Economics, Regent's Park College, University of Oxford
Share this article
The wage gaps that exist between men and women and between white and black people have received a lot of attention in recent years. But there’s another wage gap that tends to be overlooked – between heterosexuals and LGBT+ people.

Interestingly, it works in two different directions: most studies show a wage penalty for gay men but a wage premium for lesbian women compared with their heterosexual counterparts. One analysis of 32 studies from several countries found that on average, gay men earned…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ India COVID crisis: four reasons it will derail the world economy
~ What the United States can learn from Canada’s cannabis clarity
~ Gender equality: Why the UK's shared parental leave scheme needs a rethink
~ An Oscar for My Octopus Teacher is a boost for South African film. But ...
~ Watching a coral reef die as climate change devastates one of the most pristine tropical island areas on Earth
~ Somalia is facing another food crisis: here's why -- and what can be done to stop the cycle
~ Robots are coming and the fallout will largely harm marginalized communities
~ Five key insights into Déby's leadership that point to where Chad may be heading
~ Why renewable energy won’t end energy poverty in Zimbabwe
~ Grit matters when a child is learning to read, even in poor South African schools
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter