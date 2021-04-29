Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Gender equality: Why the UK's shared parental leave scheme needs a rethink

By Ernestine Gheyoh Ndzi, Senior Lecturer at York Business School, York St John University
When the shared parental leave scheme was introduced to UK workplaces six years ago, the intention - rightfully – was to get both parents involved in early childcare. Quite how this policy has panned out, though, has not resulted in greater gender equality. Instead, observers – from Maternity Action and the Fawcett Society to the National Childbirth Trust and the Trades…


© The Conversation -


