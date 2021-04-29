Somalia is facing another food crisis: here's why -- and what can be done to stop the cycle
By Paul Porter, Professor Emeritus, Cropping Systems Agronomist, University of Minnesota
Hussein Haji, Executive Director of the Somali Agriculture Technical Group and Lecturer, City University of Mogadishu
For decades Somalia has been in a near-constant state of food insecurity. This is due to a combination of stagnant crop production, a rapidly increasing population and political unrest.
© The Conversation
