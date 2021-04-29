Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Somalia is facing another food crisis: here's why -- and what can be done to stop the cycle

By Paul Porter, Professor Emeritus, Cropping Systems Agronomist, University of Minnesota
Hussein Haji, Executive Director of the Somali Agriculture Technical Group and Lecturer, City University of Mogadishu
For decades Somalia has been in a near-constant state of food insecurity. This is due to a combination of stagnant crop production, a rapidly increasing population and political unrest.


© The Conversation -


