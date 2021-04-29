Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Five key insights into Déby's leadership that point to where Chad may be heading

By Daniel Eizenga, Research Fellow, Africa Center for Strategic Studies
Share this article
Chadian President Idriss Déby died in mid-April after more than three decades in power. The army announced that the 68-year-old leader died from injuries inflicted on the battlefield during clashes with rebels in the north of the country. Subsequent to his death, a military junta led by his son, Mahamat Idriss Déby, executed a military coup d’état dissolving the country’s political institutions and constitution.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ India COVID crisis: four reasons it will derail the world economy
~ What the United States can learn from Canada’s cannabis clarity
~ LGBT+ wage gap: how it's linked to discrimination – and weakens economic growth
~ Gender equality: Why the UK's shared parental leave scheme needs a rethink
~ An Oscar for My Octopus Teacher is a boost for South African film. But ...
~ Watching a coral reef die as climate change devastates one of the most pristine tropical island areas on Earth
~ Somalia is facing another food crisis: here's why -- and what can be done to stop the cycle
~ Robots are coming and the fallout will largely harm marginalized communities
~ Why renewable energy won’t end energy poverty in Zimbabwe
~ Grit matters when a child is learning to read, even in poor South African schools
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter