Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Young British Indians are embracing arranged marriage – just not in the traditional sense

By Raksha Pande, Senior Lecturer, Newcastle University
The range of arranged unions that now exist can be thought of as a spectrum, and younger generations tend to prefer a love connection


