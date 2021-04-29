Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Boris Johnson's Downing Street refurbishment: might a law have been broken?

By Sam Power, Lecturer in Corruption Analysis (Politics), University of Sussex
Share this article
The Electoral Commission has announced that Boris Johnson, the, erm, prime minister of the United Kingdom, is under investigation. Well, to be precise, the Commission will investigate whether any transactions relating to refurbishment undertaken at Johnson’s flat are an offence under political financing law. In fact, in its official statement, the Commission suggested that there are “reasonable grounds to suspect an offence or offences may have occurred”. But what has actually happened here? What are the laws that might have been broken? And why is it a problem anyway?

The row begins,…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ India COVID crisis: four reasons it will derail the world economy
~ What the United States can learn from Canada’s cannabis clarity
~ LGBT+ wage gap: how it's linked to discrimination – and weakens economic growth
~ Gender equality: Why the UK's shared parental leave scheme needs a rethink
~ An Oscar for My Octopus Teacher is a boost for South African film. But ...
~ Watching a coral reef die as climate change devastates one of the most pristine tropical island areas on Earth
~ Somalia is facing another food crisis: here's why -- and what can be done to stop the cycle
~ Robots are coming and the fallout will largely harm marginalized communities
~ Five key insights into Déby's leadership that point to where Chad may be heading
~ Why renewable energy won’t end energy poverty in Zimbabwe
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter