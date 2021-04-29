Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Tunisia Jails Repatriated Women With Suspected ISIS Ties

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The Palace of Justice in Tunis, Tunisia, on January 29, 2019. © 2019 AP Photo / Hassene Dridi (Tunis) – Families of women and children with ties to suspected members of the Islamic State group (ISIS) who were recently repatriated to Tunisia say that all of the women are in detention, Human Rights Watch said today. Some have faced abuse, have contracted Covid-19, and have been denied their rights. The Tunisian authorities should immediately ensure that all repatriated women are treated humanely, receive necessary medical treatment, and are granted their full due process…


© Human Rights Watch -


