Human Rights Observatory

DR Congo: Prioritize Justice for Serious Crimes

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Women demonstrate for peace in Beni, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, April 23, 2021. © 2021 Al-Hadji Kudra Maliro (Kinshasa) – The Democratic Republic of Congo’s newly appointed government should adopt a clear strategy for holding those suspected of criminal responsibility for grave human rights violations accountable, a coalition of over 50 Congolese and international nongovernmental groups said. President Felix Tshisekedi’s new government, led by Prime Minister Sama Lukonde, has a historic chance to address past and recent serious crimes under international…


© Human Rights Watch -


