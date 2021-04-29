Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Severe COVID in young people can mostly be explained by obesity – new study

By Nerys M Astbury, Senior Researcher, Diet and Obesity, University of Oxford
Carmen Piernas, University Research Lecturer, Nutrition, University of Oxford
Min GAO, PhD Candidate, Non-communicable Chronic Disease, University of Oxford
From the start of the pandemic, it was clear that some people who were infected with the coronavirus were experiencing more severe illness, which increased their chances of being hospitalised, admitted to an intensive care unit (ICU) or dying.

As we age, a weaker immune system and chronic health conditions could influence the way our body responds to the virus. Indeed, age is the biggest risk factor for developing severe COVID or dying from it. Over 70% of deaths attributed to COVID in the UK are in those aged 75 years and over.

© The Conversation -


