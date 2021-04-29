People have had a hard time weighing pandemic risks because they haven't gotten information they needed when they needed it
By Kathleen H. Pine, Assistant Professor of Health Informatics, Arizona State University
Kathryn Henne, Professor and Director, School of Regulation and Global Governance, Australian National University
Myeong Lee, Assistant Professor of Information Science, George Mason University
People have a hard time assessing risk in the best of times. Adding a world-changing pandemic with evolving and sometimes conflicting information has made personal risk assessment much harder.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, April 29, 2021