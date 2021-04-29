Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
The Pilgrims' attack on a May Day celebration was a dress rehearsal for removing Native Americans

By Peter C. Mancall, Andrew W. Mellon Professor of the Humanities, USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences
Ever since the ancient Romans decided to honor the agricultural goddess Flora with lewd spectacles in the Circus Maximus, the beginning of May has signaled the coming of spring, a time of revival after a long, dark winter.

In Europe, the holiday – usually celebrated on May 1 – became known as May Day. Though traditions varied by country and culture, celebrants…


© The Conversation -


