Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Algeria : Reporter jailed after covering Tuareg protests in southern Algeria

By raniac
Share this article
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) calls on the Algerian authorities to free Rabah Karèche, the newspaper Liberté’s correspondent in Tamanrasset, 900 km south of Algiers, who has been held since 19 April after covering protests by the Ahaggar region’s Tuareg population against new territorial divisions.A Tamanrasset criminal court today denied a request for Karèche’s release that was submitted by his lawyers.


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


More
~ The Greek police must show journalists can trust it with their protection after one was murdered and another is threatened
~ Exclusive. Top economists back budget push for an unemployment rate beginning with '4'
~ In order to bypass journalists, Hong Kong Chief Executive launches her own talk show on public television
~ What were the Spartans like? Note to Lego Masters: they didn't build city walls
~ Sashay or stay — will RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under erase Australia's 'ocker' drag past?
~ Government demands for arbitrary performance targets are contributing to ambulance delays, paramedic exhaustion
~ Biden gives Congress his vision to 'win the 21st century' – scholars react
~ More than half of Australians will experience trauma, most before they turn 17. We need to talk about it
~ Yes, ADHD could explain some of Andrew Laming's behaviour. But it doesn't make it OK
~ Even if Olympians are jumping the COVID vaccine queue, that's not necessarily wrong. A bioethicist explains
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter