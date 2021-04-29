Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

In order to bypass journalists, Hong Kong Chief Executive launches her own talk show on public television

By hytang
NewsHong Kong Chief Executive, Carrie Lam, has been hosting a daily talk show on public broadcaster RTHK since 28th April. This parody of journalism enables her to promote unpopular policies without exposing herself to questions from journalists. We are our own best advocates.


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


