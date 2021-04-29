Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

As pressure builds on India's Narendra Modi, is his government trying to silence its critics?

By Usha M. Rodrigues, Visiting Scholar, Deakin University
As India's COVID crisis deepens, the government is taking a harder line with any social media content it finds objectionable.


© The Conversation -


