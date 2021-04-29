Tolerance.ca
Measuring a president's first 100 days goes back to the New Deal

By Robert Speel, Associate Professor of Political Science, Erie Campus, Penn State
During Joe Biden’s first 100 days in office as president, he has signed 11 bills into law.

One was the prominent American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, intended to provide broad economic relief and increase distribution of COVID-19 vaccines. Another law, not so broad, added sesame to the list of allergens for…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


