Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

'We always come last': Deaf people are vulnerable to disaster risk but excluded from preparedness

By Emma Calgaro, Research Associate, Sydney Policy Lab, University of Sydney
Dale Dominey-Howes, Professor of Hazards and Disaster Risk Sciences, University of Sydney
Leyla Craig, PhD student, University of Sydney
Share this article
Those with disaster experience said they hadn't received proper warnings, which led to confusion, helplessness and panic. There was a sense that 'we always come last'.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ To undermine Trump, did John Kerry betray his country?
~ Is Turkey in Pentagon's crosshairs again?
~ Wasps: why I love them, and why you should too
~ Measuring a president's first 100 days goes back to the New Deal
~ 'We know our community better than they do': why local knowledge is key to disaster recovery in Gippsland
~ As boundaries between work and home vanish, employees need a 'right to disconnect'
~ Risky business: 54% of Australian companies plan to slow 'green' initiatives due to COVID
~ New York City Government Votes to Promote Intersex Rights
~ Going back to the office? The colder temperature could lead to weight gain
~ Internships in Congress overwhelmingly go to white students
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter