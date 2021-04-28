Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Planning shake-up needed to help those whose job it is to make NSW a healthy place

By Nicky Morrison, Professor of Planning, Western Sydney University
Gregory Paine, Research Officer, City Futures Research Centre, City Wellbeing, UNSW
Ryan van den Nouwelant, Lecturer in Urban Management and Planning, Western Sydney University
Susan Thompson, Professor of Planning and Head, City Wellbeing Program, City Futures Research Centre, UNSW
Share this article
NSW is developing a comprehensive new planning policy with the goal of creating healthy places. A new study finds those people who work as placemakers want these goals embedded in laws and budgets.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Going back to the office? The colder temperature could lead to weight gain
~ Internships in Congress overwhelmingly go to white students
~ If I could go anywhere: German Modernism at the Staatsgalerie in Stuttgart — beauty, play and the horror of war
~ DNA-inspired 'supercoiling' fibres could make powerful artificial muscles for robots
~ Mammals' brains: new research shows bigger doesn't always mean smarter
~ We spent six years scouring billions of links, and found the web is both expanding and shrinking
~ 4 reasons insects could be a staple in Aussie diets, from zesty tree ants to peanut-buttery bogong moths
~ My partner or my degree: a choice that exposes how students battle gender inequity
~ The crisis in India is a terrifying example of why we need a better way to get Australians home
~ Over 700 health experts are calling for urgent action to expand global production of COVID vaccines
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter