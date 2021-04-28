Planning shake-up needed to help those whose job it is to make NSW a healthy place
By Nicky Morrison, Professor of Planning, Western Sydney University
Gregory Paine, Research Officer, City Futures Research Centre, City Wellbeing, UNSW
Ryan van den Nouwelant, Lecturer in Urban Management and Planning, Western Sydney University
Susan Thompson, Professor of Planning and Head, City Wellbeing Program, City Futures Research Centre, UNSW
NSW is developing a comprehensive new planning policy with the goal of creating healthy places. A new study finds those people who work as placemakers want these goals embedded in laws and budgets.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, April 28, 2021