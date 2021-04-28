Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

DNA-inspired 'supercoiling' fibres could make powerful artificial muscles for robots

By Geoff Spinks, Senior Professor, Australian Institute for Innovative Materials, University of Wollongong, University of Wollongong
The double helix of DNA is one of the most iconic symbols in science. By imitating the structure of this complex genetic molecule we have found a way to make artificial muscle fibres far more powerful than those found in nature, with potential applications in many kinds of miniature machinery such as prosthetic hands and dextrous robotic devices.

The power of the helix


DNA is not the only helix in nature. Flip through any biology textbook and you’ll see helices everywhere from…


