Human Rights Observatory

Overdose crisis: The COVID-19 pandemic has laid bare decades of drug policy failures

By Katharina Maier, Assistant Professor, Criminal Justice, University of Winnipeg
Rebecca Hume, Senior Research Assistant, Criminal Justice, University of Winnipeg
A syndemic occurs when multiple public health emergencies interact to make each other worse. This past year clearly fits the label: the global COVID-19 pandemic has indisputably intensified the existing drug overdose crisis in Canada.

For over a year now, there has been non-stop coverage of COVID-19, while a number of other issues continue to be neglected as “newsworthy.”…


