Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Gambling: a sure bet? The global challenges facing young people

By Heather Wardle, Lord Kelvin Adam Smith research fellow at the University of Glasgow, University of Glasgow
Share this article
The global growth of gambling has led to tensions about what role it can and should play in our societies. In Kenya, the rise of online sports betting highlights broader social issues – with disillusioned youth using it as a way to fund themselves through university and through life. In Albania, the government is grappling with a social and health crisis after years of rapid gambling expansion and in the UK, current gambling legislation is under review,…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Palestinian reporter held by Israelis has been on hunger strike for past week
~ Overdose crisis: The COVID-19 pandemic has laid bare decades of drug policy failures
~ Animal adoptions make no evolutionary sense, so why do they happen?
~ Adoptions but also abuse: The COVID-19 pandemic is the best and worst of times for animals
~ Watchdog report into RCMP investigation of Colten Boushie’s death confirms police racism
~ A runaway judge’s disappearance could mar Ukraine-Moldova relationship
~ Can mobile phone users really protect themselves from privacy violations?
~ Turkey’s never-ending judicial persecution of former newspaper editor
~ Scarred by Zika and fearing new COVID-19 variants, Brazilian women say no to another pandemic pregnancy
~ Do we have a moral obligation to live for as long as possible?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter