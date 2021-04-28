Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Can mobile phone users really protect themselves from privacy violations?

By Rémy Vuong
For technology companies, user data is a massive source of income, but this business model includes a security risk for users. Is there a credible solution for strengthening their privacy?


