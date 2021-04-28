Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Do we have a moral obligation to live for as long as possible?

By Kimberley Brownlee, Professor of Philosophy, University of British Columbia
Share this article
If you are shipwrecked on a desert island with no hope of being rescued, you may not be morally obligated to stay alive.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Scarred by Zika and fearing new COVID-19 variants, Brazilian women say no to another pandemic pregnancy
~ 'Can I see your parts list?' What AI's attempted chat-up lines tell us about computer-generated language
~ The Chinese Mars lander: how Zhurong will attempt to touch down on the red planet
~ Short-haul flight ban is a good start – now we need to reimagine the modern airport
~ A third of Nigerians are unemployed: here's why
~ Pasha 105: Two academics weigh in on Botswana allowing elephant hunting
~ Will the pandemic really shape the future workplace?
~ Ramaphosa has chosen a path of patience and limiting risks. But is it working?
~ High-level Commitment in Brazil to Protect People with Disabilities
~ The US Shouldn’t Use Intellectual Property Claims to Block Vaccine Access
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter