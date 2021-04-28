Tolerance.ca
The Chinese Mars lander: how Zhurong will attempt to touch down on the red planet

By Deep Bandivadekar, PhD candidate, University of Strathclyde
For the first few months of 2021, the Martian atmosphere was buzzing with new visitors from Earth. First, it was the UAE Space Agency’s Hope probe, followed by the Chinese Tianwen-1 entering orbit.

More recently Nasa landed the biggest-ever rover on Mars and its companion, an…


The Conversation


