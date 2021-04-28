Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Short-haul flight ban is a good start – now we need to reimagine the modern airport

By Enrica Papa, Reader in Transport Planning, University of Westminster
Luis Delgado, Senior Research Fellow on Air Transport, University of Westminster
Share this article
If your journey takes two and a half hours or less by train, then no flights are allowed. That’s the idea recently approved by the French national assembly as a strategy for reining in the aviation sector’s greenhouse gas emissions.

Now the fine print. Connecting flights are exempt and, in practice, only five routes within France are likely to be affected, mainly from the secondary airport of Paris-Orly (ORY). About


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Scarred by Zika and fearing new COVID-19 variants, Brazilian women say no to another pandemic pregnancy
~ Do we have a moral obligation to live for as long as possible?
~ 'Can I see your parts list?' What AI's attempted chat-up lines tell us about computer-generated language
~ The Chinese Mars lander: how Zhurong will attempt to touch down on the red planet
~ A third of Nigerians are unemployed: here's why
~ Pasha 105: Two academics weigh in on Botswana allowing elephant hunting
~ Will the pandemic really shape the future workplace?
~ Ramaphosa has chosen a path of patience and limiting risks. But is it working?
~ High-level Commitment in Brazil to Protect People with Disabilities
~ The US Shouldn’t Use Intellectual Property Claims to Block Vaccine Access
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter