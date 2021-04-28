Tolerance.ca
A third of Nigerians are unemployed: here's why

By Ndubisi Nwokoma, Professor of Economics, University of Lagos
The Nigerian Bureau of Statistics recently published the country’s unemployment rate for the fourth quarter of 2020, reflecting a continued deterioration during the COVID-19 year. The unemployment rate for this period stood at 33.3%. Ogechi Ekeanyanwu, from The Conversation Africa, asked Ndubisi Nwokoma, an economics professor, to provide the context.


