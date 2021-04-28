Tolerance.ca
Pasha 105: Two academics weigh in on Botswana allowing elephant hunting

By Ozayr Patel, Digital Editor
Botswana recently offered the rights to shoot around 300 elephants. There have been mixed feelings about this decision. Some say licensed hunting is ecologically necessary. They also say rural communities need revenue from hunting and are at risk of human-wildlife conflict. Others have criticised it heavily, disputing the claim that hunting is a solution to various problems and pointing to its negative consequences.

Botswana is home to about one third of Africa’s elephants and the numbers have increased over the years. The International Union for the Conservation of Nature has categorised…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


