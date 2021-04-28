Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Will the pandemic really shape the future workplace?

By Natasha Winkler-Titus, Senior Lecturer in Leadership and Organisational Behaviour at the Business School, Stellenbosch University
Share this article
If the best people management practices of the formal economy were to be deployed in the informal economy, new avenues of stimulating economic and life empowerment may be opened.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Scarred by Zika and fearing new COVID-19 variants, Brazilian women say no to another pandemic pregnancy
~ Do we have a moral obligation to live for as long as possible?
~ 'Can I see your parts list?' What AI's attempted chat-up lines tell us about computer-generated language
~ The Chinese Mars lander: how Zhurong will attempt to touch down on the red planet
~ Short-haul flight ban is a good start – now we need to reimagine the modern airport
~ A third of Nigerians are unemployed: here's why
~ Pasha 105: Two academics weigh in on Botswana allowing elephant hunting
~ Ramaphosa has chosen a path of patience and limiting risks. But is it working?
~ High-level Commitment in Brazil to Protect People with Disabilities
~ The US Shouldn’t Use Intellectual Property Claims to Block Vaccine Access
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter