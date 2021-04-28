Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

High-level Commitment in Brazil to Protect People with Disabilities

By Human Rights Watch
Brazil’s National Council for Prosecutors, the government body overseeing the country’s prosecutors, took a major step yesterday by approving a resolution that could mean significant human rights improvements for the more than 10,000 adults with disabilities living in institutions in Brazil.   Click to expand Image A group of persons with disabilities in a yard in an institution in Rio de Janeiro. Residents are taken outside for a few hours during the day but spend most of the time confined to their beds. © 2018 Human Rights Watch The new resolution requires prosecutors to conduct…


© Human Rights Watch -


