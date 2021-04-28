Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

University of Toronto’s Leadership Draws Fire Over Academic Freedom

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Signage at the University of Toronto. © Faculty of Arts & Science, University of Toronto Last summer, a hiring committee unanimously selected Dr. Valentina Azarova to direct the International Human Rights Program at the University of Toronto’s law school. When the school’s dean stopped Azarova’s hire under disputed circumstances, the university commissioned a retired Supreme Court of Canada judge to review that decision. At the heart of concerns is that her appointment was blocked because some of her academic work was critical of Israel’s human rights record. The…


